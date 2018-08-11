I tried too hard in the past, says Head

SYDNEY: Australia batsman Trevis Head believes that he may have ‘over-complicated things’ in the past to get into the Test side.

The 24-year-old batsman and part-time off-spinner has played 39 One-day Internationals and 16 Twenty20 Internationals for Australia — aggregating 1577 runs with 13 wickets. But the Baggy Green hasn’t come his way yet.Whether it does when Australia play Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates later this year, is not certain, but Head has spotted an opportunity in the absence of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

“In the past, there has probably been small opportunities, probably not as many as there are now, but little gaps where if I did string a couple of scores together there would be an opportunity. But I wasn’t able to do that,” said Head as the Australia A squad wrapped up their preparations ahead of the two-week tour of India.

He has been on the fringes of the Test side, but hasn’t quite made the cut. A first-class batting average of 35.94 hasn’t helped, but he has spent time at Worcestershire recently trying to become a better all-round batsman.

“In the past, I’ve probably thought about it a little bit and tried too hard and probably overdone it,” he said. “There’s opportunities there. It’s not something that I’m going to try and think about too much. I have probably done that when I was a little bit younger and didn’t quite crack it, and this is a good opportunity.”