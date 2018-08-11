Merit-based recruitments

We hear a lot about politicians promising to ensure that all recruitments are merit-based. However, the menace of nepotism is deeply entrenched in our society and cannot be dealt with in a short span. Although organisations conduct regular tests to fill vacant positions and all eligible candidates are allowed to sit for the exam, it has been observed that only those who have influential background are offered a position. The rate of unemployment is increasing in our country because jobs are being given to people who know officers working in an organisation.

People recommend their relatives or children for a post and get them hired, completely ignoring the injustice that they are doing with other job seekers. Within a few days, the PTI will be forming the government. The party has always said that it will fight against the culture of nepotism. The incoming government should give top priority to this issue and promote merit-based recruitments. Such steps should be taken to save our young generation from falling into wrong habits after being unable to find a decent job.

Hira Jabeen

Rawalpindi