AC extends remand of 4 accused in housing society case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad has extended remand of President Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) Rana Ghulam Farid, Ex-Vice President/ General Secretary MOCECHS Amir Hussain Shah, General Secretary MOCECHS Mazhar Hussain and Ex-Executive Member Development Committee MOCECHS Muhammad Akram Awan for another 7 days to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in corruption case. The NAB officials produced the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad after completion of the previous remand period and requested the court for extension in remand. The Judge of the Accountability Court accepted request of the NAB Rawalpindi. Accused Rana Ghulam Farid and accused Mazhar Hussain being President and General Secretary of the society remained involved in illegal allotment of plots without approval of master plan, sale/ transfer of fake files, allotments on bogus cheques, double allotment of plots and award of illegal development contracts to five firms without tendering, causing huge loss to the society. The NAB Rawalpindi also decided to investigate four private construction firms for obtaining controversial contracts from the Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) management. These include M/S MAC Construction, M/S Al-Khalil Construction, M/S Ayan & Company and M/S Capital Venture Pvt Ltd. In the previous remand, NAB Rawalpindi conducted raid/search operation on the pointation of accused Rana Ghulam Farid and Mazhar Hussain, General regarding the presence of record of membership files as well as assets of the accused. During physical custody with NAB Rawalpindi accused Rana Ghulam Farid revealed that they had hidden some important documents in their houses which include record of deposit slips of various membership files, membership transfer letters, copies of CNICs of members; these all documents were illegally hidden in their homes. During the search of co-accused Mazhar Hussain, record of sale and purchase of memberships as well as copies of various memberships, files have been recovered.

