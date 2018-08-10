Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

National

KM
Khalid Mustafa
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Banks refuse to lend govt Rs50b

ISLAMABAD: Commercial banks have refused to lend Rs50 billion to slice down circular debt saying the government is only interested in debt servicing but not inclined to pay the principal amounts, a senior official at Power Division told The News.

“The denial by the banks has further deteriorated liquidity crisis in the power sector as the circular debt with loan and liabilities has ballooned to Rs1066 billion with just 85 percent recovery of the electricity bills,” he said. In the last month of May of the government of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dr Miftah Ismail, the then finance minister, was in the process of finalising the terms sheet with commercial banks for the release of Rs50 billions, but the scheduled banks have in a latest scenario brazenly denied to extend loan of Rs50 billion arguing they have already extended a credit of Rs128 billion in the calendar year and the government is not interested to pay the principal amount. They said the governing is paying only interest. The official said that the government had invited 11 scheduled banks but 6 attended the meeting and had agreed to give Rs50 billion loan on Kibor+ 1, but now they have refused to extend loan.

“Now we have engaged Islamic banks for loan to ease out liquidity crisis in power sector that has been worsened on account of surge to circular debt up toRs1066 billion, but unfortunately, Meezan bank has also backed out but we are hoping the positive response from the Saudi Pak bank,” the official said. Joint Secretary (Power) Zargham Eshaq Khan confirmed that commercial banks have refused to extend credit of Rs50 billion, but now the authorities of finance and power division are engaged with Islamic banks.

Coming to the circular debt issue, the official said that payables stand at Rs566 billion whereas loans and liabilities of the power sector stand at Rs500 billion and owing to the surge in payables, Pakistan State Oil has emerged the biggest victim of circular debt. Total receivables of PSO have increased to Rs331.5 billion. In the presence of this menace, the sustainability and smooth functioning of the power sector is feared to enter the danger zone.

More importantly, documents also unveil that to cope with this kind of inefficiency and overcome the gap of Rs85 billion loss in the head of theft alone, the overbilling of Rs1-1.5 billion per month is extended to the legitimate consumers every month. The documents also show that the recovery of electricity sold and billed to the end consumers has reduced to 85 percent which is why the power sector sustained the loss of Rs185 billion. “This means that more generation of electricity means more increase in circular debt,” said the official.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan