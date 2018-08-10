Sangakkara, SLC laud spectators’ clean-up act

PELLEKELE: Groups of spectators have helped collect rubbish discarded in the stadium following both Sri Lanka-South Africa ODIs at Pallekele - the same venue where play had to be stopped last year when spectators threw empty bottles onto the ground as India closed in on victory.

A group of students from the island’s South Eastern University is believed to have begun the cleaning initiative after the third ODI on Sunday. But the rubbish collection also happened following the fourth ODI on Wednesday, which had finished close to midnight due to repeated rain delays.

The students’ efforts have been noticed by Kumar Sangakkara, who is currently in England commentating on India’s tour, with the former captain voicing his appreciation on Twitter. Sri Lanka Cricket has also released a short video praising the students.

This is not the first time spectators have helped clear rubbish at sports events. In June, Japan football fans were seen sweeping and clearing trash in a stadium in Saransk, Russia, following their team’s World Cup victory over Colombia.