Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rain washes out 1st day’s play at Lord’s

LONDON: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday.

Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.The match had been due to start at 11:00am (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord’s increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).

It was the first time a whole day’s Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since August 24 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled. The last time a day’s Test play was washed out completely at Lord’s came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on May 17 2001. England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. They will, however, make at least two changes to their side. England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of dropped Dawid Malan.

The hosts will also be without Ben Stokes, who took three wickets on Sunday’s fourth and final day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, because of the Durham all-rounder’s ongoing trial for affray in Bristol. England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan