Cloudy spell predicted

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with low humidity was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Thursday while Met office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents were reaching upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain- thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Parachinar, Malamjabba, Kakul, Dir, Balakot, Pattan, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Chakwal, Kasur, Mangla, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Jhelum, Islamabad, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Astore, Bagrote, Chillas, Bunji, Gilgit, Skardu, Gupis, Chhor, Badin, Diplo, Islamkot, Mithi, Sibbi and Barkhan.