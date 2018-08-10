Political change not possible without higher education

LAHORE : Speakers at a seminar said that credibility and experience of university life were crucial for genuine leadership to bring positive change in socio-economic and political landscape of the country. The individuals who have attended quality education and training during academic careers at an institution of higher education are the only hope to take the country to the advanced level of stability as the education that they have received would force them to take responsibility, not to get involved in any sort of corruption, and not to fall prey to political and social stereotypes and ruin public life. They were addressing a seminar organized on the core subject of leadership by University of Management and Technology here on Wednesday.

Chairman UMT Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad believes that its leadership program will inspire other universities to follow the suit by developing their leadership programs in accordance with their organizational environments and cultures they stand for.

Punjab Higher Education chairman, Prof. Dr. Nizam-ud-Din also addressed the seminar. He said every university be it in public or private sector must have a center of excellence to transfer leadership skills among key stakeholders.***