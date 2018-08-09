Two rehab centres sealed for lack of facilities

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed two drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres for insufficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities after evacuating 39 patients.

According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams conducted raids on three treatment centres in the city and closed down two facilities, which included Liaquat Hospital, and Bridge Rehab and Psychiatric Services. These centres were functional without the requisite human resources such as psychiatrists, psychologists, doctors, para-medical staff, etc., and insufficient facilities like residential and emergency cover.