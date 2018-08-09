PCB set to launch cricket TV channel

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started initial preparation to launch its own cricket channel.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, during an interview here with The News on Wednesday, said that an application had been submitted with Pemra for the licence of cricket channel. He said that Pakistan would be the first Test playing country which will have its own TV channel. He said that talk shows would also also be broadcast besides cricket matches. He said that the PCB would also present different documentaries in order to improve its image.

Najam Sethi said that the PCB is purchasing air time through open tender for showing live cricket for 80 days and added that besides international cricket, the domestic cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would also be broadcast on the channel to which the matter of air time would be settled.