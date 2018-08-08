Fwbl opens first transgender account

Working to empower communities nationwide through financial inclusion, First Women Bank Ltd. has opened Zindagi Asaan Account of a transgender citizen, Manzoor Hussain. The account was opened at its Multan Branch.

FWBL believes that inclusivity is the key to sustainable progress. We are committed to reach out to those segments of society that have not been given the opportunities they are entitled to as equal citizens of Pakistan.

Access to banking services will pave the way for empowering all of us as a nation. On the 71st birthday of Pakistan, FWBL commits to the nation that it will endeavor to identify segments of our population who have special needs and will consciously and sincerely work towards facilitating them avail banking services.***