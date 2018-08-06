Mon August 06, 2018
August 6, 2018

Save the environment

The rapid deforestation will have negative impact on Pakistan’s environment. But it is unfortunate that neither our governments nor our media takes step to create awareness among people regarding the plantation of trees.

Due to deforestation, many cities have been facing the problem of rising temperature. The need of the hour is to launch tree plantation campaigns across the country to combat global warming.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

