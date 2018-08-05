Sindh CM, ministers selection: PPP not to consider MPs with cases pending with NAB, FIA

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership could not decide about the chief minister and cabinet members for Sindh province yet, sources close to party’s central leadership revealed.

Sources revealed to ‘The News’ that there could be major changes in upcoming Sindh government with majority of cabinet members would be new faces, as party leadership this time wanted to perform properly due to severe criticism of massive corruption, nepotism, incompetence and resistance to candidates in many parts of province.

Though the name of former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced unofficially as new chief minister at different forums by PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Party and some other leaders, sources close to party’s central leadership revealed that no final decision has been made for the upcoming team leader of Sindh and even not his other ministers.

The sources added that even Bilwal Bhutto Zardari replying to a question of a reporter in a press conference announced that Murad Ali Shah would be new chief minister but his name was not finalised yet and some powerful circles including members of the family a main leader of party wanted change at top slot of province and the final authority for the decision is Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources were of the view that Asif Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur is also hot favorite for the position of CM but due to a money laundering case of federal Investigation Agency (FIA) her name is not under consideration. There are many others including Syed Nasir Shah and Suhail Anwar Sial, former provincial minister are also said to be strong candidates for the position, however any other new face could be announced as new CM of Sindh.

Sources concluded that no one would be considered as minister or chief minister or for any public office whose matters were pending before any investigation agency including NAB and FIA.

According to the NAB official announcement some four former Sindh government ministers and Speaker of Sindh Assembly were under investigations of NAB including Sharjil Memon who is behind the bars in a NAB reference of corruption.