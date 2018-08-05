Benazirabad Police observe Youm-e-Shuhada

NAWABSHAH: The Police of district Shaheed Benazirabad observed Youm-e-Shuhada, offered Quran Khawani and laid floral wreaths at the graves of martyrs. SSP Rai Aijaz Ahmed said similar programmes were held at all the police stations of the district.

He said the police department is proud of its martyrs who laid down their lives to maintain peace. SSP Rai Aijaz said the Police department cannot forget the services of its martyrs. He said the observation of Youm-e-Shuhada aims at paying tribute to the brave and dutiful sons.