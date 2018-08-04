Tough days ahead due to fewer rains than normal

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast fewer monsoon rains than normal in the country during the current month, suggesting severe hot and humid weather.

It also warned that the drought conditions would worsen in parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

In a weather advisory developed in light of the global and regional climatic conditions, a spokesman for the PMD said the El-Niño conditions and Indian Ocean Dipole phenomena continued to be in the neutral phase, while the Tibetan High phenomenon was weaker than normal.

He said the monsoon system was likely to gradually weaken in August, producing less rainfall than average.

The weatherman said the drought conditions would worsen in parts of Sindh and Balochistan during the current month. “Less than average rainfall is expected to occur in the catchment areas of the major rivers, which may be a matter of great concern especially in Mangla dam filling,” he said. The official said the monsoon season was most likely to recede in September.