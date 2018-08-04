Special court to hear Musharraf treason case on 20th

ISLAMABAD: The special court will hear the high treason case against former military ruler, General (R) Pervez Musharraf on August 20. A three-member bench, headed by Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising chief justices of Lahore and Balochistan high courts, will hear the case. Earlier on July 6, Akram Sheikh leading state counsel excused from leading the prosecution team tasked by the previous federal government to prosecute Musharraf under Article 6 of the Constitution for imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in the country on November 3, 2007.

General Musharraf was indicted in March 2014 after he made an appearance before the court, rejecting all charges against him in front of a three-member special bench. On March 18, 2016, the former president flew to Dubai for medical treatment shortly after his name was removed from the ECL on the Supreme Court’s directives.