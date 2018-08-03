Call to properly reschedule ETEA medical test

PESHAWAR: An aspirant for admission to the medical college has written to Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad, requesting him to ensure that the entrance test to be conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency is properly rescheduled keeping in view the Haj obligation.

Noor Ul Ann Koraishie, who is a candidate for the entrance test, recalled that over 38,000 students from KP registered themselves with ETEA for the subject exam.

She lamented that on July 15 the entire exam was postponed by ETEA for an unannounced duration due to rain in Mardan and Kohat. Later, ETEA announced that the subject exam would be held on the 19th of August.

The candidate deplored that the postponement disturbed the tempo and future plans of the students apart from putting them under continuous pressure, stress and in agony.

Noor Ul Ann Koraishie said that the fresh date for the subject exam was 19th of August which is just a Hajj date.

She pointed out that she and number of students and their parents planned to leave for performing Hajj and had deposited a huge amount for this sacred religious obligations, and adjusted flights accordingly. The candidate believed that the ETEA and Khyber Medical University did not have any side plan for the inclement weather, which not only incurred huge financial losses to the government treasury.