Around Pakistan ina hundred days

To get people to vote for them, all political parties make tall promises. However, such promises are never fulfilled after the elections. The PTI has started a new trend by presenting its broad outline of the 100-day plan after winning the elections. The plan mentions agricultural policies, the rights of farmers, global warming, water and energy crises, corruption, empowerment of local bodies, improvement of health and education sectors, and the creation of 10 million jobs.

While the plan shows that the government has a clear vision for the upcoming five years, some people still have some doubt over the practicality of the plan. Now that the party is in power, we pray and hope that it succeeds in implementing its 100-day plan. The entire nation wants to see a prosperous Pakistan.

Sheeraz Akhtar Bhutto

Shikarpur

*****

The cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan, who founded his political party in 1996 is now our PM-in-waiting. The new government will now have to come up with a practical approach in order to take the country out of the crises. Khan will have to perform extraordinarily to deliver on his promises which relate to the eradication of poverty, creation of 10 million jobs, independent foreign policy and across the board accountability for all.

Now is the time to turn his claims into reality. It is hoped that he will meet the expectations of the people of Pakistan.

Faizan ur Rehman

Peshawar