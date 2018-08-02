FIA summons Zardari, Faryal in fake accounts case again

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has once again summoned former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to record their statements in fake accounts case.

They have been directed to appear before the investigation team probing the money laundering case. Earlier, their lawyers had recorded the statements on their behalf.

It is to be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and their associates are accused of sending Rs35 billion abroad through fake accounts after which, their names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). The police first investigation report (FIR) stated that M/S Zardari Group (Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur) got Rs15,000,000 and were among the beneficiaries of the transaction trail of fake bank accounts maintained by the Omni Group, owned by Anwar Majeed, another close aide of the former president.