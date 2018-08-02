Modi not invited to PM’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been invited to the swearing in ceremony of Pakistan’s new prime minister later this month.

The Indian High Commission sources told The News on Wednesday evening that no invitation has been extended to Modi so far through diplomatic channels. “The question doesn’t arise of Modi turning up in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister of Pakistan in the absence of a formal invitation,” the sources said.

The Indian High Commission sources said that once such invitation is received only then New Delhi would take a decision about attending the ceremony or otherwise and its level. In the meanwhile, sources pointed out that Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Basaria will dash to New Delhi this week for consultations on the developments in Pakistan.

He could also have a meeting with his Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs Ms. Sushama Swaraj during his stay in the Indian capital, the sources added.