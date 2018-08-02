IIU moot highlights need for countering extremism

Islamabad : A two-day training workshop on reconstruction of an inclusive Islamic society ended here at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University on Wednesday.

The event attended by faculty members of different public sector universities and representatives of seminaries was held to sensitise the target audience to need for countering violent extremism by highlighting various aspects of extremism, its stages and counter strategies.

It also provided an opportunity for training of faculty members of different universities and representatives of madaris.

Faculty members from International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad, Karakuram International University, Shaikh Zaid Institute, Peshawar University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, National Defence University, University of Gujrat, Centre for Sustainability, Research & Practice, University of Lahore, University of Faisalabad and University of Punjab participated in the event, besides representatives of Jamia Binoria, Jamia Ashrafia, Khairul Madaris and other seminaries.

The programme also covered the social and traditional implications of changing and emerging roles of the faculty for peace building and countering extremism by discussing contemporary challenges and their solutions.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, chairman Council of Islamic Ideology addressed the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

He said the negative elements had lethal objectives and they are targeting “ fault lines” prevailing in society.

He added that such fault lines included sectarian differences.

He also hailed IIU and IRI for an exquisite role in preparing disseminating the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ narrative.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzi, rector IIU called for involving 56 million youth in peaceful activities and cultivate its mind with a ‘soft approach.’

He added that ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ narrative was accepted across the world and even UN assembly heard its voice.

Earlier, Dr. Muhamamd Zia ul Haq, director general IRI talked about reconstruction of society and told that multiple workshops and programmes will be conducted in different universities where 500 master trainers will take part to learn about promoting ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative of the government of Pakistan.