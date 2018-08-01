The count

The honourable chief justice of Pakistan and the chief election commissioner of Pakistan should take notice of massive mismanagement at the RO office of NA 53, which was set up at Islamabad Model College F-8/4. Women polling staffer were worst affected by the mismanagement and were asked to stay at polling stations at night. This was not less than a nightmare for them. Presiding officers, who were just there to submit their election results, met with worst humiliation.

It could have been much better if the Election Commission had consulted the Federal Board of Education which organises exams annually without any hassle. The Results Transmission System (RTS) that was developed by the ECP was not even working during the training period. This system was developed under the supervision of Nadra at a hefty cost. Even if the ECP and Nadra were aware of the fault, they didn’t do anything to resolve it. This malfunction on the part of Nadra should be investigated.

Muhammad Mahmood

Islamabad