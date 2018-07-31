‘Pakistan Haj scheme most economical in region’

LAHORE: Director General Haj Sajid Yousafani on Monday said that provision of every possible facility, guidance and comfort to pilgrims is our prime objective and no compromise in this regard would be tolerated. Best arrangements are being provided to pilgrims through government scheme.

He was speaking in a ceremony of gifts distribution among Pakistani pilgrims at Makkah. The Directors Haj Syed Imtiaz Shah, Syed Imtiaz Hussain and Deputy Sector Commander Ilyas Zaheer were also present on the occasion.

The DG Hajj said Pakistan Haj Scheme is more economical in the region. He said that pilgrims are being provided with the fresh and best quality food at their accommodation thrice a day. The DG said, “We have tried hard to lowering down the expenses of Hajj which are lowest in the region, even than India”. Sajid Yousafani said that in order to provide assistance to pilgrims, our offices at Jeddah and Madina airports are open round-the-clock. We have also established field hospitals along with on-line complaint cells and help-lines which are working round-the-clock, he concluded.