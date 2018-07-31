Attacking the powerless

The 2018 elections will always be remembered for the two incidents that highlight the diminishing level of tolerance and empathy from our society. The brutal murders of two helpless animals show the extent to which party supporters can go to record their protest. Hero, a baby donkey, was beaten to a pulp in Karachi. While Hero was rescued by an animal rescue organisation and taken to a shelter, he succumbed to his injuries a couple of days later. The incident which was traumatising for the nation was followed by another tragic incident. People were shocked to see a video in which a young man can be seen shooting a dog. Draped in a PTI flag and tied to a tree trunk, the dog received three bullet shots and died on spot.

That humans will behave in such a cruel manner is deplorable. Who has given us the right to kill defenceless animals? How can we expect to witness change in our country when we are unable to have some empathy towards the weak? These incidents should be condemned and the people who are responsible for these heinous crimes should be brought to book. Without rectifying our own priorities and conduct, the hope for change is nothing more than a daydream.

Engr Mashal Riaz

Islamabad