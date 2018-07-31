Dollar stalls

TOKYO: The dollar was steady against its peers on Monday, sticking to a tight range as market participants awaited key central bank meetings this week that could set the near-term course for currencies.

Central banks in focus include the Bank of Japan, which ends a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and the Federal Reserve, which concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The Bank of England also makes a policy decision on Thursday.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 94.720, after dipping slightly on Friday. Upbeat second quarter U.S. gross domestic product data failed to lift the greenback, as markets had mostly priced in strong figures.

The U.S. currency was 0.01 percent higher at 111.125 yen following a loss of about 0.2 percent on Friday. Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, said investors will be more interested in U.S. GDP data that incorporates July, which is when tariffs against Chinese goods were activated.

"On the other hand, the two-year Treasury yield is rising, underscoring strong rate hike expectations in the market.