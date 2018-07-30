ECP fails to carry out responsibility: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completely failed to fulfill its constitutional and legal responsibility.

He said this while addressing a press conference at PPP Media Office Islamabad on Sunday evening with PPP candidate from Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Ali Hasan Gilani, Nazir Dhoki and Capt (R) Wasif Syed. Bukhari said that PPP was not provided level playing field.

Polling agents were thrown out of counting rooms and form 45 was not given to them, he said. Rigging was conducted pre-poll, during polling and after polling was completed, he alleged.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was stopped from going to Uch Sharif for several hours during campaign. A fake FIR was registered against PPP candidate on 24 July.

He said that PPP has offered great sacrifices for democracy. He said that terrorism cannot be eliminated from country as long as some unscrupulous politicians continue to connive with terrorists to come to power.

Makhdoom Syed Ali Hasan Gilani said that he joined PPP on 29 May because PPP is a federal party and he saw Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a real leader and only he can lead the country to prosperity. He told media men that when he arranged Jalsa for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a message of DC he received saying that if he does that then he will be booked in a case. He said that he was detained on Election Day for four hours. Ballot papers were taken to a nearby Mosque and votes were cast for his opponents.

They were caught red handed but no action was taken against them. He requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this injustice and provide him justice.