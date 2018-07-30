Youth drowns while taking selfie

RAJANPUR: A 15-year-old boy drowned in a stream while attempting to take a selfie at Matkhand on Sunday. Ali Tariq of Lahore had visited Rajanpur to spend his vacation at his uncle’s house. On the day of the incident, Ali was trying to take a selfie along a stream with his brother and friends when suddenly he slipped and fell in the water with his brother. His friends managed to save Ali’s brother but Ali drowned.