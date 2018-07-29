PML-N to mull over oath-taking issue today

LAHORE: The opposition parties, who had rejected the results of the General Elections 2018, anxiously await the decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding oath-taking of parliamentarians.

While speaking to media after All Parties Conference on Friday, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur-Rehman had announced that the opposition has severe reservations about the results, adding that the parties have decided that its parliamentarians will not take their oaths till elections are held again. However, the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had remarked that he could not announce the decision pertaining to oath-taking till he held talks with party leadership. Shahbaz has summoned an advisory meeting of the party in Lahore today (Sunday) to discuss the issue.