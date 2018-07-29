‘Heroes of NH&MP’ inaugurated

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has dedicated a memorial wall titled as ‘Heroes of NH&MP’ at Central Police Office, here to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by brave police officers of National Highways & Motorways Police in the line of duty, says a press release.

NH&MP Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan inaugurated the said wall to pay tribute to the martyrs. He said that it was an attempt to acknowledge the efforts of exceptionally brave officers who had tremendous courage and zest for life. The memorial wall has pictures of all 35 police officers, including one female police officer, who embraced martyrdom since the establishment of NH&MP. Speaking on the occasion, the IGP pledged to honour the sacrifices of martyrs and aimed to protect the welfare of their families.