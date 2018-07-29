Exercise your right

Before the 2018 elections, many people were hoping that the ECP will allow overseas Pakistanis to vote through an e-voting system. However, no system could be developed that could have allowed expats to participate in Election 2018. But this didn’t quench the enthusiasm and zeal of those Pakistanis who want to take part in their homeland’s electoral process.

It was good to see a large number of Pakistanis flying back to Pakistan to vote for the party they believe in. It is hoped that in the future, more people will take part in the voting process and cast their vote.

Muhammad Saqib ( Dergai Malakand )