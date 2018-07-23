Printing firms running against time

Islamabad: Driving across the federal capital, one can behold the flags, posters, buntings and other advertising materials of different political parties trimmed over the walls and electric poles due to general elections.

Likewise most of the country, a fierce battle is expected among the candidates of different parties vying for three National Assembly constituencies with all the contestants bracing their muscles to defeat their competitors by wooing their voters through different means.

Amid all this electioneering, the business of printing presses has boomed with visible crowd of clients from various parties at the shops and offices booking or receiving their orders of multiple forms of the advertising materials.

Tuqeer Ahmad, the owner of a printing company told this agency that the work includes printing of handbills, posters, cards, pamphlets and flags has increased manifold. He said the workload has increased manifold due to the election season and his workers were working round the clock. Giving details, Tauqeer said he had printed around 100,000 manifestos booklets for different candidates in NA-52 constituency, 60,000 stickers and 10,000 badges.

He also delivered the order of 50,000 square feet panaflexes, 5,000 party-themed caps, 20,000 each round stickers and cloth banners, besides 500 one-vision car stickers.