Cricket, paragliding to be played in SA Games

ISLAMABAD: South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC) has added cricket and paragliding for men and women in the 13th SA Games to be held in Khatmandu (Nepal) from March 9-18, 2019.

The decision has been taken in the SA Olympic Committee meeting held in Khatmandu (Nepal) on Saturday.

Talking to The News from Khatmandu Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary POA said that two more sports have been added to the total disciplines. “Cricket and paragliding have been added to the list to be contested during the ten-day event scheduled to be held on 09-18 March 2019. The committee also approved the amendments to the Constitution of SAOC. The much delayed South Asian Games are set to be held in Nepal on already approved dates,” he said.

The Committee further decided to hold its next meeting during the course of Asian Games at Jakarta and approve the amendments to the Constitution and other modalities of South Asian Games.

Pakistan Olympic Association delegation included Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Muhammad Shafique.