Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at Met office said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Sunday.

They predicted that rain-thundershower was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sarghodha, Zhob divisions, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather was expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was reported at various cities including Okara, Sargodha, Murrer, Kamra, Jhang, Islamabad, Jhelum, Kasur, Noor.Pur Thal, Sahiwal, Multan, Rawalakot, Bannu, Risalpur, Cherat, Kohat, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Balakot, Khuzdar, Punjgur and Chillas. Saturday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 34°C, minimum was 24.1°C and humidity level was 70 per cent.