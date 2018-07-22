CJ to hear cases in Lahore next week

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would hear multiple cases of public interest at Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court in the whole week starting from Monday.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan has been constituted for the Lahore Registry.

Prominent cases of public interest to be taken up by the bench on Monday, including the cases of higher fee structure of private medical colleges, disposal of hospital and sewerage waste, air pollution prevailing in the country, untreated affluent being discharged in Budhi drain by a private chemical factory and inadequate health facilities in Lahore DHA.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar would also address a ceremony to be held for launch of a book written by Justice (retd) Fakharunisa Khokhar on Monday.

A circular issued by the Supreme Court says July 25 has been declared a court holiday on account of general elections, however, CJP Nisar would be available at the Lahore Registry for any urgent hearing of any case, if requested.