Sat July 21, 2018
World

AFP
July 21, 2018

Hackers steal 1.5m Singapore' health records in cyber attack

SINGAPORE: Hackers have stolen the health records of 1.5 million Singaporeans including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, authorities said Friday, with the leader specifically targeted in the city-state´s biggest ever data breach.

Singapore's health and information ministries said a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, describing the attack as "unprecedented". "Attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted the personal particulars and outpatient information of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," health minister Gan Kim Yong told a press conference. Forensic analysis by Singapore's Cyber Security Agency "indicates this is a deliberate, targeted, and well-planned cyber attack and not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," he added.

