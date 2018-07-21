Hackers steal 1.5m Singapore' health records in cyber attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: Hackers have stolen the health records of 1.5 million Singaporeans including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, authorities said Friday, with the leader specifically targeted in the city-state´s biggest ever data breach.
Singapore's health and information ministries said a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, describing the attack as "unprecedented". "Attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted the personal particulars and outpatient information of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," health minister Gan Kim Yong told a press conference. Forensic analysis by Singapore's Cyber Security Agency "indicates this is a deliberate, targeted, and well-planned cyber attack and not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," he added.
