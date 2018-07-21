Health secy orders hiring medical officers on ad hoc basis

LAHORE: There is strong possibility of increase in dengue larva breeding due to monsoon season, so all the field officers concerned should play their active role in dengue surveillance.

This was stated by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi. He directed the officers to boost up surveillance activities and larvaciding in union councils and towns of high-risk districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala. He ordered all the health chief executive officers of all districts to recruit contingent paid staff on daily wages only for dengue season to improve surveillance. He said the caretaker government was taking all possible steps for dengue control and completing all necessary arrangements for expected flood.

He expressed these views while addressing a video link meeting here on Friday regarding dengue control, polio, measles, routine immunisation coverage and medical relief activities related to expected flood.

Health Special Secretary Dr Aisha Masood, Additional Secretary Dr Shehnaz Naseem, Dr Saddain, Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmed, Focal Person Dr Yadullah, Dengue Control Programme Director Dr Saeed, the health CEO of Lahore were also present. The CEOs chief from all other districts attended the meeting via video link.

Ali Bahadur-Qazi said that there is no ban on recruitment of medical officers and consultants against the vacant posts on ad hoc basis so the department should immediately fulfill these recruitments in all health facilities.

The health secretary directed the officers to improve coverage of routine immunisation, measles and polio. Ali Bahadur Qazi directed the low-performing districts to improve their working. He also reviewed availability of medicine stock in health facilities, and other arrangements for expected flood.

The Health Services director general briefed the meeting that the department had constituted 1,267 stationary and mobile teams to provide relief to the public in the flood relief camps. He also highlighted the steps taken for improvement in coverage of polio, measles and routine immunisation.