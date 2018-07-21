GSPL gets generation licence

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted generation licence to Gharo Solar Pvt Limited (GSPL) for its proposed 50.1 megawatts solar power plant to be setup in Thatta with a cost of approximately $44 million.

GSPL was being setup exclusively for supplying power to K-Electric Limited (KEL), and the authority had determined a tariff for the project on January 25, 2018. KEL had issued a letter of intent (LoI) to GSPL, for setting up a 50.1MW solar power generation facility within its licenses territory to meet with its requirements. KEL has included the project in its long-term forecasts for additional capacity requirements.

In its determination, Nepra observed the proposed project will result in optimum utilisation of the renewable energy resources, which were earlier untapped, resulting in pollution free electric power.

The national regulatory authority has also granted generation license to Sadiqabad Power (Private) Limited for its proposed 45MW bagasse based generation facility to be setup in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

Sustainable and affordable energy is a key prerequisite for socio-economic development of any country. In fact, the economic growth of a country is directly linked with the availability of safe, secure, reliable and cheaper supply of energy/electricity. The national authority is of the opinion that for sustainable development, all indigenous power generation resources, including renewable energy must be developed on priority basis.