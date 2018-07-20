Intra-party rifts deepen in PTI Karak

KARAK: Serious differences have emerged in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the district organisation of the party has failed to control the situation despite expulsion of the dissidents from the party.

A meeting of the district office-bearers of the PTI was held here on Thursday, with its acting Karak president Major (r) Sajjad Barakwal in the chair.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the attitude of the workers for not supporting the candidates of the party in the district.

The meeting expelled more than a dozen senior party members including Shamsur Rehman, who is contesting election in an independent capacity, Gul Sahib Khan, former district president and PTI MPA and independent candidate from NA-34 Karak, independent candidate from PK-86 Haroon Jan, Hidayatullah, former provincial minister Sher Nawaz Khattak, Amad Azam advocate, district councillor Jan Alam advocate, Tehsil councillor of PTI Asim Khattak, Zeeshan Khattak, Asif Raza, and Dr. Fahim Khattak.