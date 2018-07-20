Imran’s mind is empty like seats in his jalsas: Shahbaz

PINDIGHEB: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is behind the bar along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz for Pakistan.

He said that it was shameful that a daughter was arrested in front of the eyes of father. Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while addressing a big public meeting in connection with forthcoming general elections in Pindigheb Thursday.

He criticised Imran Khan saying that his mind is empty like empty seats in his public meetings. He added that Imran has destroyed KP and he wanted to destroy Punjab as well. He termed Imran darling of NAB and Punjab government.

He talked in detail about the achievements of previous government. He particularly pointed out CPEC project with the remarks that it would bring economic revolution in District Attock. He promised that technical university will be set up in the area if his party is re-elected in coming elections.

Malik Sohail, candidate for NA-56, Chaudhry Sher Ali, candidate for PP-4 and other PML-N leaders also addressed the rally on the occasion.

He said that a high turnout of the people at the rally proved that "July 25 is the day of 'lion'."

"Nawaz was lured, pressurised and threatened, but he went ahead with conducting nuclear tests," he said. "We produced 11,000MW electricity over the past five years."

The PML-N president said that Nawaz Sharif brought an era of development and prosperity to the country, noting that prior to 2013, there used to be power outages up to 20 long hours. Accused Imran Khan of being the "biggest liar", he said the PTI chief's "rallies are empty just like his head."

"Imran did no service to people during the past five years," Shehbaz said. He told the participants that he had come to Attock asking for their votes.

"We have served Punjab day and night," the former Punjab chief minister said. "Give us a chance to serve, not to govern."