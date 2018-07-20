Pakistan look to crush Zimbabwe again

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: After a humbling at the hands of Pakistan, Zimbabwe will play to salvage pride in the fourth One-day International at Queens Sports Club here on Friday (today).

With the series already lost, the hosts will try to prevent a whitewash against their much stronger opponents.Zimbabwe have failed to pose any threat to Pakistan in this five-match series, with the visitors completely dominating with both bat and ball.

Pakistan won the series opener by a massive 201 runs and the following two games by nine wickets. Zimbabwe’s highest total in the series so far has been 194 while Pakistan notched up 308 in the first ODI.

Zimbabwe, lacking many of their key players due to issues with the board, were bowled out for just 67 in the third ODI. Pakistan chased down the target in just 9.5 overs.Faheem Ashraf was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan in their series-clinching game with his five-wicket haul. Usman Khan Shinwari (7 wickets) and Shadab Khan (5 wickets) have also been effective in this series for Pakistan.

Among the batters, opener Fakhar Zaman is in the form of his life, scoring 220 runs in the series so far at a strike rate of 98.65 with one century –- 117 not out in the second one-dayer.Zimbabwe made several changes to their playing XI for the third ODI with Prince Masvaure replacing Brian Chari, Elton Chigumbura coming in for Tendai Chatara and Liam Roche, who was handed his ODI cap this series, dropped after two matches. However, none of these changes to could inspire any confidence.

Peter Moor’s ability with the bat promises much, but an average of 18.44 in 34 ODIs suggests he hasn’t nearly made the most of it. A half-century in the second ODI was sandwiched between scores of 1 and 2, and consistent performances have been hard to come by for the 27-year-old. He will be fully aware his long-term place in the side could hinge on his scores in the next two games.The conditions are likely to be cold throughout the day and the game is expected go on without any interruptions due to rain.

Today’s match

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 12:15 pm (PST)