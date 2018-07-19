‘Teefa in Trouble’ to be released in over 25 countries

KARACHI: Just one day left for the release of much awaited film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ worldwide and in Pakistan. The excitement and anticipation for ‘Teefa In Trouble’ featuring Ali Zafar and Maya Ali has taken the Pakistani Industry by storm.

The most anticipated Pakistani movie ever not just locally but also for the global audience. The marketing and promotions have been unprecedented for any movie to have come out from Pakistan. Pakistan’s most expensive movie to date, the movie will be released in over 25 countries worldwide in multiple languages.

The promotions kicked off in the cultural capital of Lahore followed by promotions in UAE and UK where thousands of people came to meet their favourite stars Ali Zafar and Maya Ali. All international media featured Ali and Maya on their shows – and most of them were featuring Pakistani stars for the very first time.

Indeed, this has really boosted the image of Pakistani movies for the global film audience and industry. For the promotions, Ali Zafar ensured every actor and actress part of the movie to be revealed with their solo posters which went viral on the social media. Fans came out in the thousands to catch Ali Zafar in Birmingham and Lahore promoting ‘Teefa in Trouble.’

Now that’s what you call a home run! Ali Zafar and Maya Ali took Dubai by storm for the promotions of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ and their styling and chemistry was the talk of social media.

Ali Zafar is on a non-stop multi country promotions for ‘Teefa in Trouble.’ Ali Zafar and Maya Ali were the first Pakistanis on the most watched daytime show on MBC as they unveiled more exciting details for ‘Teefa in Trouble.’

Geo Films as media partners has been running the promos and songs from the movie which have gone viral globally.