PARTICIPATION IN ASIAN GAMES: Govt yet to release initial grant to PSB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is racing against time for its contingent’s participation in the forthcoming Asian Games as the government has yet to approve the initial tranche enabling the national Olympic committee to submit the required amount with the organisers before or on July 20 deadline.

The Asian Games will begin in Indonesian city of Jakarta from August 18.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources in the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that Rs40 million is required to accommodate around 300-member contingent (that will be supported by the government) in the Games village. “Besides paying for the boarding and lodging arrangements of the athletes and officials for their stay in Games village, damage deposit would also be submitted with the organisers. The organisers have set July 20 deadline for the submission of the required amount to book a set place in the village for the Pakistan contingent,” Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), when contacted, said.

When asked how much amount is required to cater the initial requirements of the Pakistan Olympic Association, he said that around Rs40 million is required for the boarding, lodging and damage deposit.

“The required amount could be submitted directly with the organisers. Any delay in this could complicate the matter further.”

When ‘The News’ approached Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General (technical) Azam Dar, he said that the Board has moved a file to the concerned authorities requesting the release of quarterly grant of Rs215 million to the PSB.

“We are hopeful to get the required amount well in time to meet the deadline and to avoid the last minute complications.”

It is worth mentioning here that the PSB is already supporting training and preparations of all those federations’ athletes which are affiliated with the PSB.

Like any other sports, hockey could also benefit from the PSB. “Though the game of hockey has got their own resources and have been given enough grants in the recent past to cater their needs, it can also benefit from the PSB’s decision to support all the affiliated federations,” Aam Dar said.

Pakistan will compete in 36 disciplines of the Games. Those federations that have yet to get affiliation with the PSB or for any other reasons are not being recognised by the government would arrange at their own for their stay in Games village.

The PSB has agreed to sponsor and support 290 members from the 380-member contingent while the rest of 90 members would be looked after by their respective federations.

“The PSB has yet to recognize football federation therefore Pakistan football team along with seven other sports contingents will be looked after by their respective federations.

These also include some of those federations not affiliated either with PSB or the POA,” POA secretary said.