Plan to combat growing threat of hybrid warfare in Pakistan demanded

Islamabad : The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) had organised a roundtable discussion on “Compound (Hybrid & Gray Zone) Threats to Pakistan".

Roundtable discussion was held to discuss and develop a cohesive strategy to combat the growing threats of hybrid warfare in Pakistan. The participants of the roundtable ranged from representatives of all government ministries, Pakistan military officials, members of various think tanks, diplomats and media representatives, says a press release on Tuesday.

The event began with the inaugural address by the chief guest, Lt. General ® Naeem Khalid Lodhi HI(M), Minister Defence, Defence Production and National Security Division. The minister shed light on various aspects of hybrid warfare, but mainly requested the participants to focus on two important elements while understanding hybrid warfare. The first was to recognise where the ‘will’ of the enemy lays. And the second was to ‘know’ who to attack and who to defend in the unclear parameters of hybrid warfare.

Air Marshal Waseem-uddin HI(M), SBt (R) gave an extensive presentation on the topic of ‘Hybrid Warfare in Pakistan’. The speaker explained the Spectrum of Gray Zone Techniques being applied globally. He then recognised the four domains to achieve the desired objectives as physical, information, cognitive and social, and then presented examples of each objective currently damaging the society of Pakistan from within. He also recognised the core objective of propagating a hybrid war in Pakistan, as to ‘Isolate Pakistan internationally, and break the national will of Pakistan’.

The roundtable then proceeded towards the interactive session moderated by Ashfaq Gondal, former federal secretary of Information. During the session Ghulam Akbar talked about the media and its contributions to influencing the minds of the local populace, in developing an anti-state sentiment. The identity of people of Pakistan is under attack due to two weapons, namely media and diplomacy.

Ambassador Abdul Basit spoke about the long-existing confusions within Pakistan, for example the undecided ‘state’ system, the deteriorating civil-military relations, and Indo-Pak contradictions.

Ambassador Fauzia Sana claimed that Pakistan as a nation is in denial of its growing problems. The country needs to evaluate the sources of hybrid warfare and the objectives of this form of warfare. She also talked about the growing need of re-analysing and re-writing the syllabus of Pakistan’s educational systems, as it will be the key to rejuvenate nationalism among the youth.

Ambassador Amjad Majid educated the participants on the Indian Strategy based on Chanakya 2300 year old principles. He also suggested that for Pakistan to recognise its adversaries in the gray-zone conflict, it is necessary for all institutions to analyse the ‘Arthashastra’ in making their counter-strategy for regional adversaries.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan talked about the economic cooperation and sabotage as instruments of hybrid warfare. He conclusively said ‘Security is development, and without development there is no security.’

The event was a success given its high-profile participation and fruitful input. The chief guest, Lt General ® Naeem Khalid Lodhi HI(M) conclusively said that he will ensure the incorporation of strategies against hybrid warfare in the upcoming National Security Policy, and will make use of the suggestive policy paper to be compiled and presented by CGSS to the National Security Division in the days to come.