Woman, daughter hit to death in Shahdara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were hit to death by a speeding truck in Shahdara police limits Tuesday. Police have handed over bodies to victims’ family and registered a case against accused truck driver. The victims have been identified as Arooj, 28, wife of Asad and daughter Wafa Zohra, 2. Police said a speeding truck hit a ‘Quingchi-rickshaw’ and a motorcycle; as a result the victims sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The rickshaw driver and biker remained unhurt. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.
LAHORE: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were hit to death by a speeding truck in Shahdara police limits Tuesday. Police have handed over bodies to victims’ family and registered a case against accused truck driver. The victims have been identified as Arooj, 28, wife of Asad and daughter Wafa Zohra, 2. Police said a speeding truck hit a ‘Quingchi-rickshaw’ and a motorcycle; as a result the victims sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The rickshaw driver and biker remained unhurt. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.
Comments