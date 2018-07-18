Woman, daughter hit to death in Shahdara

LAHORE: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were hit to death by a speeding truck in Shahdara police limits Tuesday. Police have handed over bodies to victims’ family and registered a case against accused truck driver. The victims have been identified as Arooj, 28, wife of Asad and daughter Wafa Zohra, 2. Police said a speeding truck hit a ‘Quingchi-rickshaw’ and a motorcycle; as a result the victims sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The rickshaw driver and biker remained unhurt. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.