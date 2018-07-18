Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman, daughter hit to death in Shahdara

LAHORE: A woman and her two-year-old daughter were hit to death by a speeding truck in Shahdara police limits Tuesday. Police have handed over bodies to victims’ family and registered a case against accused truck driver. The victims have been identified as Arooj, 28, wife of Asad and daughter Wafa Zohra, 2. Police said a speeding truck hit a ‘Quingchi-rickshaw’ and a motorcycle; as a result the victims sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The rickshaw driver and biker remained unhurt. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar