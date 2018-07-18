New IJI in the making: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday a new IJI (Islami Jamhoori Ittehad) was being formed against his party ahead of the upcoming general election.

Addressing a press conference here at Zardari House, the PPP did not feel any political threat from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and is fully prepared to counter the puppet alliance in Sindh as it was not a new phenomenon for the party.

Bilawal distanced himself from the current exchange of the harsh words against each other in the election campaign, saying that the current low level in politics is a dangerous trend for the future of the country.

“The politics of ‘Gali Gloch Brigade’ brought the politics at the lowest level and rather than taking up the issues of people, the politics of abuses is going on,” Bilawal said. He was flanked by former Senator Farhatullah Babar, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira. Bilawal while criticising the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, said they introduced abusive language in the politics and country could not afford such kind politics.

“If the political leaders engage in such trends in the politics then what kind of message they will give to the youth," he said. He said the PPP was following the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto of politics of respect to others.

"We should teach the youth to contribute in a positive way rather than psychically attacking people," the PPP chairman asserted.

Bilawal hinted that the PPP is ready for new Charter of Democracy (CoD) with all the democratic parties.

“Though we did not have good experience with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in past, yet we are ready to talk to all the democratic parties for revision of Charter of Democracy,” he said.

Bilawal said the broader consensus among the political parties for new Charter as the dialogue among the political is necessary as it was not an issue of the PPP and the PML-N alone, but for all. He said the PPP will never compromise on the basic human rights. He said whatever happened with his father during the Sharifs’ rule shouldn’t happened with them now.

About sentence to Nawaz Sharif by the accountability court, Bilawal said it should not benefit anyone, but Nawaz should be given the basic facilities in the jail and he should have access to doctor.

To a question about his comments that Asif Ali Zardari would be choice of PPP for the office of the prime minister, Bilawal said Zardari has experience of running the coalition government so, he could be best choice to run the coalition government again.

“The PPP will decide about the prime minister after the election,” he said.

He said the PPP in its tenure always strengthened the institutions, democratic system and economy as the PPP is the only party which brings stability in the country.

To another question, he stressed the need of practical steps to implement the National Action Plan to eradicate extremism and terrorism.

When asked whether he would go to Adiala jail to meet Nawaz Sharif, he said he did not have such intentions.

Later, Bilawal addressed a party rally in Bharakahu, Islamabad and vowed to fulfil the promises he's making.

The PPP chairman said the party has always battled poverty and gave the example of the Benazir Income Support Programme. Bilawal also promised to give interest-free loans to women so that they could gain financial independence.

Our Lalamusa correspondent adds: Addressing a public gathering in Gujrat in connection with his party’s election campaign, Bilawal said, “An IJI of 2018 is being formed against the PPP, like in the past.”

He said the PTI and PML-N are two sides of the same coin. “One was the creation of General Ziaul Haq and the other of General Pervez Musharraf.”

He said although his party’s experience with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif had been sour, they were ready to talk to all political parties in the country to sign a new charter of democracy (CoD).

He said PPP would address the issues with the power and support of people of Pakistan. He claimed that People’s Party was the only party which could steer the country out of all problems.