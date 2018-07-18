Wed July 18, 2018
National

July 18, 2018

Army officer promoted as Lt Gen

RAWALPINDI: Major General Moazzam Ejaz has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. Prior to his promotion, Major General Moazzam Ejaz was posted as General Officer Commanding of 35 Infantry Division, Bahawalpur. The newly-promoted three-star General who belonged to the Engineering Corps had also acted as Director General Housing at Adjutant General branch of General Headquarters.

