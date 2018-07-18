Testing our patience

Federal Public Service Commission is an institution that ensures the merit-based recruitment of students to civil services. Aspirants from all over Pakistan apply for its tests – including CSS – which are conducted to fill different vacant posts. Except for the CSS exams, students are not given many options to select the examination centre which is nearer to their hometown. For example, in Sindh, all tests are conducted in Karachi.

This makes it difficult for candidates who are living in remote areas to travel to Karachi to take the exams. These students have to bear travel and accommodation expenses which add financial burden on them. The FPSC authorities should have a look into this matter and take steps to provide convenience to candidates.

Riaz Ahmed

Hyderabad