3 die, 29 hurt in cylinder blast

MULTAN: Three people were killed and 29 sustained injuries when a cylinder exploded at Gulshan Market, Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, on Monday.

The cylinders kept in a building exploded with a big bang, killing three people on the spot while 29 others also sustained injuries. City Police Officer Munir Masood confirmed three deaths and injuries of 29 persons. The motorcycles parked outside the building were also burnt during the incident. Rescue 1122 teams immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation to save the lives of the people who were inside the building. District Officer Rescue Dr Kalim said that the injured persons were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice-Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grief on the deaths of three people in the cylinder blast and demanded the caretaker government compensation for the killed and injured people.

Talking to journalists after reaching the blast site, Qureshi asked the security agencies to investigate the incident to find the cause of the incident. Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that the PML-N workers attacked the PTI Office at Jalalibad on Sunday night. He blamed that the Multan city mayor and deputy mayor were using their power and the PTI banners were being removed from the roads.