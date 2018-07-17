Chandimal, coach banned for two Tests, four ODIs

DUBAI: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha have been banned for four one-dayers and two Tests for acting against the spirit of the game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday. The trio admitted breaching the ICC’s code of conduct after their team refused to take the field on the third day of the second test against West Indies at St Lucia last month. Match officials had accused the team of altering the condition of the ball. The ban means they will miss the ongoing home two-Test series against South Africa and the first four ODIs of the five-match series starting on July 29.They were already suspended from the opening Test against South Africa which Sri Lanka won by 278 runs inside three days.