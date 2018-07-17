DC suspends revenue department ‘Moharar’ on corruption charges

Rawalpindi: Finally, deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi Umar Jhangir has taken action against corrupt officials in revenue department and suspended Cantonment Registry Branch ‘Moharar’ Muhammad Arshad on Monday.

The deputy commissioner has taken all revenue record of Cantonment Registry Branch in his custody and ordered of inquiry against Muhammad Arshad who was a millionaire ‘Moharir’ working in the same seat on same post for the last of 10 years.

The deputy commissioner has deputed Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Ashar Iqbal as an inquiry officer of this case. The additional charge of ‘Moharir’ of Cantonment Registry Branch has been given to Muhammad Ihsan Piracha who is looking after all matters.

The local management official spokesman Muhammad Shahid Shah has confirmed ‘The News’ that we have issued a notification regarding to suspend former Cantonment Registry Branch ‘Moharir’ Muhammad Arshad.

The reliable sources said that local government has sent this case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because former Cantonment Registry Branch ‘Moharir’ is involved in corruption and given loss of millions of rupees to the government. The official concerned did dozens of bogus registries after taking ‘bribe’. The Sub-Registrar Mehar Ghulam Abbas was also involved with him, the sources said.

It is worth mentioning here that deputy commissioner has also transferred Cantonment Registry Branch Sub-Registrar Mehar Ghulam Abbas. Some key post officials from deputy commissioner (DC) office on anonymity said that former ‘Moharir’ was not providing old record of revenue department despite several reminders. The deputy commissioner staff has forcefully taken all record of Cantonment Registry Branch, in his custody, the DC office officials said. The official also informed that deputy commissioner has taken action against corrupt officer on public complaints.

The officials also said that before it public had filed total 16 complaints of different kinds against the ‘Moharir’ but vain. But, deputy commissioner (DC), Umar Jhangir has taken notice of the complaints and suspended corrupt officer immediately.